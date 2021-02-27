Rochester's Spark museum holds annual cardboard sled race

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Despite another warm day in the Med-City, there's still enough snow on the ground for sledding.

Saturday was the SPARK Children's Museum's annual great cardboard sled race at Rochester Golf and Country Club.

A popular event for Rochester and surrounding communities where families come together to create their own sleds. Many constructed out of just cardboard, tape, paint, and glue.

This is the eighth year of the sled race, and this year was slightly different because of the pandemic. Sledders were broken down into smaller groups.

The event had been postponed due to the extremely low temperatures early February.

Executive Director of SPARK Jennifer Staley says, “Really the social distancing hasn't been an issue because it's warm enough to be outside. We're all ready to go, but we're all ready to cheer on the kids and work together to support them all."

Staley says the magic of the project happens before they even get there.

"They're spending time with their families, their brothers, sisters, grandpas sometimes - creating cool sleds - in the meantime having memorable experiences with somebody that they love."

She says SPARK is all about making sure people have strong family experiences.

"After the year we've had, these things mean more than anything - to be able to get out and experience fun things together with family."

This was a record breaking year with nearly 40 families participating in today's race.