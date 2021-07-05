Local Club Cleans Soldiers Field

The Rochester Running Club carried out their first Soldiers Field cleanup Monday night.

A dozen people signed up through the Club's website, showing up in 90-degree weather.

The event went from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Gwen Jacobson, a member of the Club, says the group plans to return every month to clean up the park.

"It is our way of helping the community and doing our part and we hope some other people want to join us. You do not have to be a part of the Rochester Running Club to join us for the litter pickup on the first Monday of every month," Jacobson said.

Jacobson encourages those interested to visit the Club's website to sign up for future trash removal events.