Rochester's Nelson asks Gov. Walz to allow graduation ceremonies

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A Rochester Republican is asking Governor Walz to reconsider the ban on indoor or outdoor graduation ceremonies.
Minnesota State Senate Education Committee Chairwoman Carla Nelson says schools should have the flexibility to hold safe graduation ceremonies that fit their specific needs.
In addition to her letter, which can be read below, Senator Nelson also issued the following statement:
“This is a difficult time to be a student, particularly one who is about to graduate. I certainly share their frustration. I know the governor’s guidance is well-intended, but I also wonder if we can consider different approaches. One-size-fits-all is rarely effective in education; as former teachers, both the governor and I know this well. I would encourage Gov. Walz to allow schools of all sizes to be creative and figure out plans to hold ceremonies that work for their specific circumstances -- while obviously prioritizing safety and strict social distancing.”
“Students’ worlds have been turned upside down over the last couple of months. I know schools want to give their seniors the send-off they deserve; I hope we can give them that opportunity.”
