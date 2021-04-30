Rochester's NAACP President is weighing in on BLM material controversy at RPS

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester NAACP President is weighing in on the controversy surrounding Black Lives Matter material at Rochester Public Schools. He said this is a community issue that everyone needs to be aware of so we can come together and resolve social injustice.

A Facebook post made by Rochester for Justice received a lot of attention over the weekend. It states the RPS cabinet directed administrators to have staff remove any Black Lives Matter material from classrooms. Superintendent Michael Muñoz released a response alleging that the narrative is false.

During a conversation last week with RPS leaders, they said staff could wear BLM apparel and they're working with the school board on a resolution to adopt this. Rochester NAACP President, Wale Elegbede, said regardless of the situation, it's important for students and staff to know they're supported. "Talk about the mental trauma that our kids are going through," he explained. "Just walk into school every day - it's really nice for a kid of color or a Black student to be able to go to your class and you see that my teacher actually supports me. That's the message."

Elegbede said before this specific situation ever came about, RPS students and parents had their concerns. "I've had numerous parents reach out to me. Not just this year - even last year," he explained. "In terms of just the fact that they want their kids to be well supported. We know the data. The state has dinged RPS for just school discipline disparities. This is not something that is new."

The school board discussed this topic at the most recent public meeting and reiterated that the Rochester for Justice Facebook post is misinformation. They said communication between the board and community will continue to improve.

The board also passed a resolution supporting equity for historically under-served and marginalized students. They stressed the district will continue to provide a welcoming and inclusive environment for all students.