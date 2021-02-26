Rochester's Mayo Civic Center asks for community input on entertainment

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The first ever event at Mayo Auditorium, the original structure of what is today known as the Mayo Civic Center - was over 80 years ago in 1939.

Since then, the building has been renovated in 2017 with the addition of the Convention Center.

The downtime during the pandemic gave leaders of the facility the opportunity to reset and focus on the safety of guests.

Building operators have relaunched a new safety plan - in regards to social distancing and revamped cleaning protocols.

Mayo Civic Center works with ASM Global to serve as operations partner to manage the space at the facility.

Now the staff is asking for the public's input in hopes of bringing entertainment shows back into the Med-City by the end of this year.

The facility is home to five different venues under the Mayo Civic roof - in addition to the Civic Center Theatre and Rochester Art Center.

The arena is the largest space with just under 5,000 seats. It is a multi-use venue used for everything from concerts to sporting events.

Another entertainment area is the Dr. Charles H. Mayo Presentation Hall, which holds up to a thousand seats.

The survey is an opportunity to hear more from those who live in the Rochester area - to serve as a reflection of a growing, diverse community.

President of Mayo Civic Center and Experience Rochester, Joe Ward, says,

“My kids are Mexican-American - so what can we do to fulfill the Latino market - we’re really interested in hearing from people on that - we’re interested in hearing everything from dance to theatre - whatever they’d like to see.”

Ward says he is optimistic of the direction they are headed.

"When we're allowed to have events of large groups we're going to make this the safest place possible - we think people are going to come out and be really excited and see a level of connection that we haven't seen perhaps in decades."

Ward hopes to resume entertainment at the Mayo Civic Center this fall.

To participate in the survey, visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/RDXVPC8.