Rochester's Matthew Hurt named ACC Freshman of the Week

KIMT NEWS 3 SPORTS - There was no doubt that Matthew Hurt was going to be a great addition to the Duke men's basketball team. Halfway through the season, he continues to prove to Coach Krzyzewski and the ACC why he belongs.
It was announced by the ACC on Monday that Hurt had been tabbed as the ACC Freshman of the Week.
This comes after helping the Blue Devils to back-to-back conference wins where he averaged 19 points over Boston College and Miami. He had a career-high 25 points over Boston and was 6-for-8 shooting against Miami.
Duke travels to Georgia Tech on Jan. 8. Tipoff is at 9 PM.
