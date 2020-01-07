Clear
BREAKING NEWS Iran strikes back at US with missile attack at air base (with live coverage) Full Story

Rochester's Matthew Hurt named ACC Freshman of the Week

The former John Marshall Rocket averaged 19 points over Boston College and Miami.

Posted: Jan 7, 2020 10:59 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

KIMT NEWS 3 SPORTS - There was no doubt that Matthew Hurt was going to be a great addition to the Duke men's basketball team. Halfway through the season, he continues to prove to Coach Krzyzewski and the ACC why he belongs.

It was announced by the ACC on Monday that Hurt had been tabbed as the ACC Freshman of the Week.

This comes after helping the Blue Devils to back-to-back conference wins where he averaged 19 points over Boston College and Miami. He had a career-high 25 points over Boston and was 6-for-8 shooting against Miami.

Duke travels to Georgia Tech on Jan. 8. Tipoff is at 9 PM. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: -11°
Albert Lea
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: -9°
Austin
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: -8°
Charles City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: -10°
Rochester
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: -16°
Tracking a roller coaster of temps
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Ciola named interim coach at Austin

Image

Tuesday highlights

Image

Connor Mylymok selects Alaska Fairbanks

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/7

Image

State of the City

Image

Smokefree Act numbers

Image

Students stand up for inclusion

Image

Minnesota ranks #1 for families

Image

Oxbow park grant

Image

Tackling Student Lunch Debt

Community Events