ROCHESTER, Minn. - A Med City brewery is making a splash on the national stage.

Little Thistle Brewing scored an impressive win at the Great American Beer Festival in Colorado last weekend, taking home a bronze medal for its German Dark Lager.

Made right here in Rochester, the lager went head-to-head with more than 2,000 small and independent breweries in the prestigious competition, coming from across all 50 states plus Washington DC and Puerto Rico.