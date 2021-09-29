Rochester's Link transit project nears completion of station design

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The City of Rochester and Destination Medical Center held two virtual informational sessions on Wednesday to update the public on the progress of the bus rapid transit project, known as Link.

"We're at a point in time where we've nearly completed the design of the stations themselves," Nick Lemmer from the City of Rochester.

There is an 80-foot scale model of one of the platforms on 2nd St. across from the Rochester Public Library. There will be 7 stations with 11 platforms. At St Marys, there will be a transit center that has some different features.

Link was designed with the input of 10 Rochester community members who are still involved in the development process. "Many of the features that you see at the station model itself were actually brought forward by community members. This is a prototype so it allows us to take a look at some of those features and decide if they look like we expect them to look," explains Lemmer.

The goal is to make the transit experience more appealing to the public than driving, to free up space downtown as Rochester continues to grow. Plans include amenities such as climate control and public wifi.

"Rapid transit is an entirely different type of service to normal bus service. So one of the many things this station model does is it gives you that sense immediately when you step on it like, wow this is something entirely different," says Lemmer.

The project is set to be completed by 2025. The City of Rochester will continue to update the public as plans progress.