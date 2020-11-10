Rochester's Legends Bar and Grill closed 'due to public health hazard'

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Olmsted County health officials announced Tuesday that Legends Bar and Grill has had its food and beverage license suspended due to employees and customers being at an increased risk of COVID-19 exposure.

Health officials cite a lack of physical distancing by staff and customers, lack of mask-wearing by staff and customers and violating the current occupancy requirement as a reason for the license suspension.

“Given the exponential growth of COVID-19 cases in and around Olmsted County, these violations are particularly alarming. Our Environmental Health staff conducted a thorough investigation and will work with Legends’ management to help them come into compliance and maintain compliance,” said Sagar Chowdury, Olmsted County Environmental Health Manager. “We owe it to our residents and businesses who are complying with the Governor’s Executive Order, to not allow willful violators to disregard or endanger the health of their employees, neighbors, and community members.”

Legends is required to close for a minimum of 72 hours.