Rochester's JCPenney survives latest round of closures

PLANO, Texas – The JCPenney story in Rochester has survived the company’s latest round of closings.

The department store chain has announced another 154 store closures following “a comprehensive review of our retail footprint.” The location at Apache Mall is safe but stores in Carrol and Marshalltown in Iowa and Coon Rapids, Eden Prairie, Maple Grove, and Willmar in Minnesota will be shut down.

“While closing stores is always an extremely difficult decision, our store optimization strategy is vital to ensuring we emerge from both Chapter 11 and the COVID-19 pandemic as a stronger retailer with greater financial flexibility to allow us to continue serving our loyal customers for decades to come,” says Jill Soltau, chief executive officer of JCPenney. “I am incredibly grateful to our talented associates for their ongoing dedication and their passion for meeting and exceeding our customers’ expectations during this difficult and uncertain time. All impacted associates will be treated with the utmost consideration and respect.”

JCPenney closed its store at Southbridge Mall in Mason City in April 2015.