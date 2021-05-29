Foster Arend Beach in Rochester opens on memorial day weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start to summer.

It's when pools and beaches start to open again, including Rochester's Foster Arend Beach opening Saturday.

This comes after a year without use, as the City of Rochester closed all public pools and beaches except for Cascade Lake Beach due to the pandemic.

While not many were swimming due to the cooler air and water, there were plenty of fishers out on the lake.

Ricky Erpelding with Rochester Parks and Rec is hoping the beach will fill up more soon.

“It honestly feels great, and so glad the weather is really nice - it's been chilly the last couple days, but it feels awesome, especially just to get outside again,” he says.

He adds, “I know the last year has been kind of inside, so it feels good to get out again. People will bring picnics out, go swimming - we've got a nice swimming area - play volleyball, so definitely a good family area.”

Foster Arend Lake's beach hours will be noon to 8 pm seven days a week through Labor Day.

Admission is free of charge and no lifeguards will be on duty.