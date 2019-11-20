Clear
BREAKING NEWS State Patrol: Two killed in semi/car collision in Dodge County Full Story

Rochester's Fleming lands spot on USA roster

The Rochester native is one of the standouts that will represent the United States at the 2020 Youth Olympics.

Posted: Nov 20, 2019 11:01 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

KIMT NEWS 3 SPORTS – Rochester native Maddox Fleming received big news on Wednesday.

Fleming played hockey for Mayo before moving to Shattuck-St. Mary’s, one of the nation’s premier hockey schools.

It was announced on Wednesday that the 15-year-old has caught the attention of Team USA and has been named to the 2020 Youth Olympic Games roster.

The games begin on Jan. 18 where the USA will play Finland in Switzerland.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 39°
Albert Lea
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 38°
Austin
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 42°
Charles City
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 40°
Rochester
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 35°
Rain, wet flakes for Thursday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

RCTC downs St. Mary's

Image

Fleming makes Youth Olympics roster

Image

SAW: Sarah Dravis

Image

Two people killed in crash on Hwy 14

Image

Dems gather to watch debate

Image

StormTeam 3 Tour - Hawthorne Elementary

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast Notes 11/20

Image

Harvest delays due to weather

Image

New Urgent Care Express in Albert Lea

Image

Zumbrota Business Changes Names

Community Events