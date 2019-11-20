Rochester's Fleming lands spot on USA roster

KIMT NEWS 3 SPORTS – Rochester native Maddox Fleming received big news on Wednesday.
Fleming played hockey for Mayo before moving to Shattuck-St. Mary’s, one of the nation’s premier hockey schools.
It was announced on Wednesday that the 15-year-old has caught the attention of Team USA and has been named to the 2020 Youth Olympic Games roster.
The games begin on Jan. 18 where the USA will play Finland in Switzerland.
