Rochester's Ear of Corn water tower is the People's Choice for 2021

KANSAS CITY, Missouri – Rochester’s Ear of Corn water tower has been named the People’s Choice for 2021.

Tnemec, a coating and lining company in Kansas City, conducts an annual contest for the top water tank/tower of the year. After getting more than 5,000 votes in the last two weeks of the contest, the Ear of Corn water tower by Graham Park has been given the People’s Choice award and will be considered with 11 other finalists in the Tank of the Year award.

Tnemec says nearly 300 water tanks around the U.S. and Canada were nominated and the Tank of the Year will be announced Friday.