Rochester's Downtown farmers market kicked off this weekend

All the vendors live or farm within 50 miles of Rochester.

Posted: May. 4, 2019 11:08 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Rochester's downtown farmers market kicked off its season today.
It's a time for the Larson family to explore new items.
The market features locally grown and organic produce as well as baked goods, honey, plants and flowers. All the vendors live or farm within 50 miles of Rochester. David and Emma Larson say it's good for them because they like to keep things local.
“I love to see community cash flow stay within the community where you see different businesses grow and other people do well along side,” Emma said.

The farmers market takes place every Saturday.

