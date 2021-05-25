Rochester's Diversity Council is weighing in one year after the death of George Floyd

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The video of George Floyd's death has led to calls for change, not just in Minnesota, but throughout the country, sparking one of the most widespread social justice movements our nation has ever seen. Millions of people took to the streets to raise awareness about police brutality and urge police reform.

The nationwide movement has propelled us along faster as a society with the changes that need to be made. That's according to Dee Sabol with the Diversity Council. She explained there are still deep disparities in the U.S. and it has to be a persistent effort from everyone to really move forward.

Sabol said we all have some responsibility to address where we are as individuals and where we need to be as a community. The conversations we've had over the past year, as well as educating one another have made a difference, but she said it's not enough.

Sabol explained We need to listen to voices, learn about the history of racism then really take those actions out into the community. "We did discover as a nation that it's not enough to acknowledge and celebrate different cultures. That's not enough," she said. "We're not digging into the impact of bias and prejudice and discrimination. We're not digging into enough of these systemic issues around race. So, now we have to do that."

Sabol said the Diversity Council will have a strong social media presence Tuesday, sharing stories of Black people and listening to others to engage with the community. She explained because racism is systemic, the people in leadership roles play a huge part in making a change. "We do need strong leadership in the space of equity building. Because we have to have structures and systems," explained Sabol. "We have to have resources, whether those are human or monetary, in place if we're going to make a change."

Tuesday is going to be an emotional day for a lot of people and not everyone will physically show their feelings. Sabol said have some compassion throughout the day for others.