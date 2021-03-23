Rochester's Diversity Council is weighing in on the gap in vaccination numbers between white and Black Americans

ROCHESTER, Minn. - In the latest poll conducted by CNN, people of color are avoiding getting the COVID-19 vaccine not because they're afraid, but because they don't have access to it.

Minnesotans and Iowans are getting vaccinated everyday, but there's a pattern with the distribution that has some people concerned. The latest data from over the weekend shows more than 81% of white people have been vaccinated and over 1% of Black people are vaccinated in the state of Iowa. That might sound alarming to some, but black people only make up 8.5% of Iowa's population. For Minnesota, more than 26% of white people and almost 14% of Black people have received at least one dose of the vaccine. Many politicians have claimed the difference is because of vaccine hesitancy from people of color.

Dee Sabol with the Rochester Diversity Council said access to vaccine information and concerns of history repeating itself when it comes to health care response in marginalized communities are contributing to the difference in numbers. She explained the steps we're making now to close the gaps, we need to take with us in the future. "All of the things that we are putting into place right now in response to the pandemic, we need to be capturing those as best practices and applying them to the delivery of health and wellness from this point forward," said Sabol. "We can't lose that sense of collaboration, the awareness we have of inequitable delivery of health. We have to take those lessons and build them into what we're doing."

Sabol said it's critical health officials and the community as a whole find positive ways to engage with marginalized communities. Ways that will make them feel more comfortable to reach out and ask for help when it comes to the vaccine and other health concerns. The CNN poll also shows roughly the same amount of white and Black people say they want the vaccine - with 31% of white people and 34% of Black people.