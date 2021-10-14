Rochester's DMC to receive more than $3.1M from DEED

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester's Destination Medical Center Economic Development Agency will receive more than $3.1M from the Department of Employment and Economic Development's first round of its revitalization project.

The $80M statewide program, which is distributed through two rounds, will award grants to partner organizations to establish programs within specific communities to fund development projects.

DMC will receive $3.12M to provide grants to businesses in Rochester’s central business district to support economic recovery from the impacts of the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Following the initial shock of the pandemic, Rochester’s downtown business community responded with innovation, creativity, and determination. This grant program is yet another tool to support Rochester’s recovery,” said Patrick Seeb, Executive Director of Destination Medical Center Economic Development Agency. “Think of this as an economic booster shot.”