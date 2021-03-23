Rochester's DMC district has attracted over $1 billion in private investment

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Private investment in the Destination Medical Center (DMC) development has now surpassed $1 billion.

2020 private investment in the downtown Rochester DMC district totaled more than $144 million, according to a report approved Tuesday at the Destination Medical Center Corporation (DMCC) Board of Directors meeting. That 2020 numbers include $60.3 million in Mayo Clinic investment and $83.8 million by other private investors.

“A year ago, when the pandemic hit and Mayo Clinic put a pause on its work and everything else, I would not have thought we would be sitting here today at $144 million, and that we’ve now over a billion dollars in overall private investment,” says DMCC Board Chair R.T. Rybak. “This is really good news.”

DMCC officials say the 2020 private investment will release approximately $24.9 million in state public infrastructure funding.

At Tuesday’s meeting, the DMCC Board approved $2.2 million in state aid for the Bryk on Broadway Apartments workforce housing project. The six-story project with 180 living units and commercial space will be located at the corner of North Broadway Avenue and Civic Center Drive NW in DMC’s Central Station sub-district. The building will offer housing at varying rent levels, including 50, 60, and 80 percent of area median income.

“I think it’s phenomenal to have a local private developer willing to put their private equity on the line for workforce housing,” says DMCC Board member Paul Williams. “Bravo to the developers working on this.”

The DMCC Board also approved construction bid documents for Discovery Walk, a four-block linear parkway project along 2nd Avenue SW.