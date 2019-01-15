Rochester's Chamber of Commerce Economic Summit

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Southeast Minnesota is growing in more ways than one.
That's what regional leaders tell the public at the Chamber of Commerce Economic Summit held earlier today.
Farming is a major industry across our area and the impact agriculture has on the southeastern Minnesota economy is tremendous.
We spoke to a Matt Flynn. He’s a fourth generation farmer who works and lives in rural Stewartville. He attended the economic summit to talk about how the agricultural industry is doing...and they're not doing so well.
The industry is on a downward trend and that's something Flynn notices.
He says expenses are going up and he's not seeing the money in return and it's hard for him and other farmers to make a living.
“Revenue have been dropping and our expenses have been going up. It's just a matter of time nobody can succeed with that kind of business plan. It's really have gone down a lot in the last year from the tariffs and the commodity prices have gone down in just about everything in agriculture,” said Flynn.
Flynn says there has to be a change or there will be you'l start to see fewer farmers.
