Rochester's Cascade Lake park to more than double in size

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A $379,000 state grant will support an inclusive expansion to the nature playground at Cascade Lake Regional Park.

The City of Rochester Parks & Recreation Department says the money is coming from the Greater Minnesota Regional Parks and Trails Commission and the expansion will increase the footprint of the park’s play space to more than twice its current size.

“We hope this expansion positively impacts all users through a unique blend of play, sensory interactions and traditional play ideas using more natural elements,” says Mike Nigbur, Parks & Forestry Division Head. “What really makes this project stand out is its focus on providing all children with the ability to play alongside one another in almost any area of the new playground.”

The grant fulfills just under half of the total required funding for the project, which will be built at the same time as the 2022 State Bonding Project proposal. That will use $2.5 million from the State of Minnesota for continued development at Cascade Lake Regional Park.

2022 improvements coming to Cascade Lake Regional Park include an amphitheater, park pavilion, park shelter, water feature, and a central drop-off area in addition to the playground.