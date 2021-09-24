Rochester's CMX Chateau Theater is reopening to the public

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A fan favorite is coming back to the Med City! After nearly two years, the CMX Chateau Movie Theater is reopening to the public Friday.

Like many other businesses, the theater had to shut down at the beginning of the pandemic. But unlike the rest, CMX Chateau wanted to play it extra safe and is just now reopening. During the time off from the public, the theater got a facelift and made some renovations.

The general manager, John Ziegler, said because guests are confined to one area for a longer amount of time, they have several safety protocols in place to ensure everyone's staying healthy. "We've got social distancing with our seating, we have procedures that we follow for wiping down all of our surfaces with a covid clear product that ensures or helps to ensure that our guests are as safe as possible," he explained. "Masks are required, but of course, if you haven't been vaccinated, we ask that you wear them."

CMX Chateau will only be open on the weekends, for now. "We'll slowly start to expand as time and staffing levels improve and the product continues to increase. We'll bring back our $5 Tuesday specials, we'll start adding in matinees on the weekends and the other fun things that we have to offer," explained Ziegler. "In order to make sure we're doing it right and delivering the best guest services that we can, we wanted to take our time and go a little slow with it."

The owner of the movie theater wanted to pay an ode to the Historic Chateau Theatre in downtown Rochester, even though they are different. So, you'll see an original seat from the play theater inside the movie theater along with pictures of how it's evolved over the years.

