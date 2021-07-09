Rochester's Beacon Academy targeted with 3 burglaries since start of the month

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester's Beacon Academy has been the target of three different burglaries since the start of the month.

Police said the first happened July 1 when rocks were thrown and windows were broken.

The second also involved broken windows and the latest, reported Thursday, happened when suspects broke into the building and broke windows, graffiti was left and a mess was made with pop, water and plants.

Some Motorola radios, valued at $150, were stolen. So far, the damage is estimated at around $2,000.