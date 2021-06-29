Rochester's 125 LIVE sheds light on mental health post pandemic

ROCHESTER, Minn. - In many ways, the pandemic was hard on everyone.

Tuesday 125 LIVE held a session full of information on how to heal and thrive after the disruptions of the pandemic.

Occupational therapist Maria Serbus aims to shed light on the stigma surrounding mental health to help people recover from pandemic stresses. She says oftentimes people pay more attention to their physical health.

Serbus suggests doing things that bring you joy like listening to music, stretching, yoga, and meditation.

She says you don't have to feel like you are alone.

“Join that faith community, join that book club that you always wanted to do, sometimes you can do this with people, and that is so beneficial to your mental well-being,” Serbus explains.

She also suggests using meditation apps and using prayer and journaling as a way of meditation.

She encourages those to reflect on their emotions of the last year.

“Don't go right back to the hustle and bustle, I really encourage people to sit down and reflect - how were you impacted in this last year and a half, how were you shaken, and how did you cope and manage with that?”

For more information on starting your emotional well-being journey, you can visit grounded Evolution’s website, located on 19th St. in Rochester.