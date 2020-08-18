Rochesterfest traditions are still happening even though it was canceled in June

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochesterfest was of course canceled this summer, but the board wanted to make one part of it still happen, the parade.

They wanted to be able to bring some sort of normalcy to Rochester and still be able to host a community celebration. This year, it'll be a drive-through parade, so basically the roles are reversed. All the parade floats stay stationary, and your vehicle drives through. This is the new director's first year being in charge of it. Brandon Helgeson said he had ideas and goals of expanding the event, so it was difficult to have to cancel everything. That's why they created what's being called, the Celebration of a City. "We created a community celebration, it's not Rochesterfest," explained Helgeson. "Rochesterfest is definitely involved, but we have Rochester Civic Music that's bringing a wonderful concert series and a lot of other stuff happening. So it was still kind of that same mentality behind it as we're all kind of struggling with this, we're all in it together, so what can we do to kind of give back to our community?"

Helgeson said they know the parade is one of the things Rochesterfest is so well known for, that's why it was important to them to continue with the tradition. He explained if this pandemic has taught him anything, it's that they need to be more active on a regular basis. "We really saw that so many people are kind of struggling with everything that they're used to doing in the summer kind of going away," said Helgeson. "It took obviously a couple months to develop this and the other plans we have for this upcoming weekend and how to do it safely. How to abide by guidelines that are out there right now. So for us, it was really just a big way of trying to give something back to our community."

Another tradition you can expect to see is a special collector's edition COVID-19 2020 Rochesterfest button. You can find those at Hy-Vee, Hunt's Drug, Charlies Eatery and Rochester Farmers Market through Labor Day. The drive-through parade is Saturday, the 22nd, starting at 2 in the afternoon at RCTC.