Rochesterfest parade reworked into a static display at 125 Live

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochesterfest parade is now rescheduled for this weekend but it will look significantly different than expected.

The parking lot at 124 Live will be turned into a static display of parade floats basically allowing anyone who worked hard to create one to show it off this weekend.

This is the first time the parade has been done this way and it’s because severe weather canceled the festivities last weekend.

Executive director Brandon Helgeson says it’s important to continue on the traditions of Rochesterfest, especially after the pandemic, even if things look a little different.

He explained, “It's really trying to create alternate opportunities. There are certain things that are outside our control, the board's control, my control that we can't do anything about. What we can do is try to find a way to find a variation of what we were planning on doing.”

The static display will begin on Friday around 11 am. There will also be music playing at 125 Live.

A float judging contest is in the works and anyone is welcome to stop by throughout the weekend.