Rochesterfest parade canceled due to weather

Good morning everyone. Working with the National Weather Service, Rochester Police Department and our Parade Chair, Rochesterfest has decided to cancel the parade for today. Our community’s safety is our first priority. Please help us pass this along by SHARING this post. pic.twitter.com/sfkGoYIZUr — Rochesterfest (@Rochesterfest) June 26, 2021

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Saturday's rainy weather has canceled today's Rochesterfest parade.

Rochesterfest leaders said the decision was made after consulting with the National Weather Service and the Rochester Police Department.

"We will be keeping an eye on the weather to see if we can get our evening entertainment on stage," a press release stated.

