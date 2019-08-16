Rochesterfest is looking for a new leader

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Executive Director for Rochesterfest is stepping down to take a job with the Rochester Civic Theatre Company.

Brent Ackerman will be taking over as The Civic’s Marketing and Sales Director on September 3.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to work alongside Kevin Miller, Sinead Chick and the entire team and to let our community know about all the great shows, activities and opportunities taking place at The Civic,” says Ackerman.

Before becoming Rochesterfest Executive Director in 2016, Ackerman was a volunteer for the event for many years, something he says plans to resume in the future.

“Brent brings a tremendous skill set to The Civic’s Sales and Marketing program but even more importantly is his depth of knowledge and passion for Rochester,” says Executive Director Kevin Miller. “He has done our community a great service with his outstanding work on Rochesterfest, and all at The Civic are honored and thrilled that Brent will be part of our team. I am also grateful to the board of Rochesterfest for their support of Brent in his new journey with The Civic.”

The Rochesterfest Board of Directors is seeking applicants for Executive Director. Cover letters and resumes can be emailed to: director@rochesterfest.com or mailed to the attention of:

Rochesterfest Board

PO Box 007

Rochester, MN 55904

Applications will be accepted through September 3.