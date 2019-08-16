Clear
BREAKING NEWS Railroad officer who shot subject in Mason City will not be indicted Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Rochesterfest is looking for a new leader

Brent Ackerman Brent Ackerman

Brent Ackerman taking job with Civic Theatre Company.

Posted: Aug 16, 2019 3:28 PM
Updated: Aug 16, 2019 4:03 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Executive Director for Rochesterfest is stepping down to take a job with the Rochester Civic Theatre Company.

Brent Ackerman will be taking over as The Civic’s Marketing and Sales Director on September 3.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to work alongside Kevin Miller, Sinead Chick and the entire team and to let our community know about all the great shows, activities and opportunities taking place at The Civic,” says Ackerman.

Before becoming Rochesterfest Executive Director in 2016, Ackerman was a volunteer for the event for many years, something he says plans to resume in the future.

“Brent brings a tremendous skill set to The Civic’s Sales and Marketing program but even more importantly is his depth of knowledge and passion for Rochester,” says Executive Director Kevin Miller. “He has done our community a great service with his outstanding work on Rochesterfest, and all at The Civic are honored and thrilled that Brent will be part of our team. I am also grateful to the board of Rochesterfest for their support of Brent in his new journey with The Civic.”

The Rochesterfest Board of Directors is seeking applicants for Executive Director. Cover letters and resumes can be emailed to: director@rochesterfest.com or mailed to the attention of:

Rochesterfest Board
PO Box 007
Rochester, MN 55904

Applications will be accepted through September 3.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 79°
Albert Lea
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 75°
Austin
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 79°
Charles City
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 79°
Rochester
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 76°
Tracking warmer weather and another chance for weekend storms
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Transit Circulator

Image

Sara's Friday Forecast

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Tracking severe storms possible this weekend

Image

CTK: Northwood-Kensett

Image

CTK: Hayfield Vikings

Image

CTK: Blooming Prairie

Image

Muslim women in leadership

Image

Growing transportation needs

Image

Project lifesaver training

Image

Airport improvements

Community Events