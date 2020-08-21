Rochesterfest cancelled drive-thru parade for Saturday

ROCHESTER, Minn. A drive-thru version of Rochesterfest’s Grand Parade has been cancelled.

The event was to take place on Saturday as part of a Community Celebration organized to take the place of Rochesterfest, which was called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Some days I feel like I’m simply the bad news guy. However I would like to stress the overwhelming job that our board has done trying to create this event while I’m on furlough and the awesome support we received locally from Rochester Motor Cars and RCTC” says Brandon Helgeson, Rochesterfest executive director. “I’m amazed at all the positive feedback we received from businesses, individuals and other entities that wanted to participate but simply couldn’t due to the impacts they are facing from COVID-19.”

Rochesterfest says the drive-thru parade was cancelled for the following reasons:

• The short time frame allotted to try and pull together something that normally is planned over several months.

• The desire to produce a high quality event to both our community and parade entrants.

• Too many regular participants were unable to take park due to lack of staff, resources or time.