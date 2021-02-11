Rochesterfest announces theme for annual summer celebration 2021

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochesterfest has been a long-standing tradition for nearly 40 years.
Last year was the first year the annual celebration was called off due to the pandemic - Rochesterfest is back this year with pandemic safety as a top priority.
This year's theme will be Let's Reconnect Rochester 2021.
The Med-City has secured parks and additional space to allow for proper social distancing.
Rochesterfest Chair, Judy Braatz, says “We learned a lot last year during COVID-time, to adapt and create new safe ways of bringing people together and giving back to our community."
The City of Rochester wants to highlight area small businesses and nonprofits - like Family Service Rochester with its ‘Once Upon a Playhouse’ fundraiser - after the challenging year brought on by COVID-19.
The city has many more drive-in activities planned including concerts and family movie nights.
Mayor Kim Norton says this time last year - we didn't yet know how to handle pandemic.
“We're going to be at a different place. Many people will be vaccinated, we may still be using masks and taking some precautions. But I know I will be ready to celebrate, and I hope you will be ready to celebrate with me."
The event this year will take place June 19 through the 27th.
Rochesterfest also plans to give away a car in partner with Rochester Motor Cars
Thursday kicks off the 2021 Rochesterfest button design contest - those wanting to take part have until March 15 to submit a design using this year's theme of ‘Let's Reconnect.’ For more details on the contest, visit http://rochesterfest.com/button.php.
