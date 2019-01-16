Rochesterfest announces theme and chairperson

ROCHESTER, Minn.-It's still more than five months away but planning for one of the summer's biggest events is already underway. Today, organizers of Rochesterfest are unveiling this year's chairperson and theme.

The new chairperson, Kristine Ihrke says the theme this year is "a magical time.”

Some events returning to the Rochesterfest include the treasure hunt, karaoke extravaganza and Million Dollar hole-in-one shoot out.

Rochesterfest is June 22nd through June 30th.