ROCHESTER, Minn.-It's still more than five months away but planning for one of the summer's biggest events is already underway. Today, organizers of Rochesterfest are unveiling this year's chairperson and theme.
The new chairperson, Kristine Ihrke says the theme this year is "a magical time.”
Some events returning to the Rochesterfest include the treasure hunt, karaoke extravaganza and Million Dollar hole-in-one shoot out.
Rochesterfest is June 22nd through June 30th.
Related Content
- Rochesterfest announces theme and chairperson
- Celebrating pets at Rochesterfest
- Rochesterfest has annual 'Button Kickoff'
- Rainy Rochesterfest impacts food vendors
- Mark Williamson wins Rochesterfest Shootout
- North Iowa Band Festival announces theme
- The Rochesterfest Grand Parade is back again
- Theme nights announced for Party in the Park
- A school shooting-themed video game is being removed from the internet
Scroll for more content...