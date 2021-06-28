Rochesterfest aims to rework and reschedule canceled events

ROCHESTER, Minn. - While Rochesterfest is technically over there may still be some related events taking place in the coming weeks.

The annual event closed up early for 2021 due to severe weather and as a result events like the parade were canceled.

Executive director Brandon Helgeson says that’s only happened a couple of times in the event’s history.

He says it was a difficult but necessary decision; now event coordinators are hoping to have a “static parade.” It may possibly take place in the parking lot of 125 Live this weekend to show off some of the floats participants worked so hard to create.

Helgeson explained, “If we can offer up something for those folks who worked hard to put together a float, a spot to come and set it up, obviously it won't be the same as going to a parade, but being able to get a little bit of reward for your work and having people see it. So, we're trying to put this together real quick.”

There may also be a judging contest for the best float. Helgeson says a final decision should be made no later than Wednesday.

Rochesterfest is also working to reschedule the band that was supposed to play this past Saturday night.

Helgeson says they’re still working to find a stage and an alternative date that may work for that event.