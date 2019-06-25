Clear
Rochesterfest Midday Theme: "The Magic of Art"

People painted bowls to donate to Channel One Regional Food Bank's "Empty Bowls" Fundraiser.

Posted: Jun 25, 2019 5:00 PM
Posted By: Raquel Hellman

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochesterfest is in full swing. Each day this week, KIMT News 3 is sponsoring the Midday Theme at Soldiers Field Park.

Tuesday's theme is "The Magic of Art." People got the opportunity to paint bowls and donate them to Channel One Regional Food Bank's "Empty Bowls" fundraiser, where the bowls will be auctioned off.

Dozens of people particpated in the event, showing off their artistic skills and supporting a good cause.

"I've always wanted to do this. My girls did Summer of Service and they got a chance to do this every time they did Summer of Service. And I was really jealous, so now it's my turn," said Julie Knutson-Pine, who painted a bowl along with her friend, Sandy Schad.

"Same for me too, I've always wanted to do this and I never had the time, I always worked. And now I had the opportunity and Julie wanted to do it," said Schad.

Wednesday's Rochesterfest Midday Theme is "The Magic of Service." From 11:00am-2:00pm you can visit with first responders, service groups, and non-profit organizations about their volunteer opportunities.

Thursday's theme is the "Magic of Wellness." From 11:00am-1:30pm  you can meet with different vendors about the latest options in health and wellness.

Friday's theme is "The Magic of Earthfest." From 11:00am-2:00pm you'll find ideas, information and demonstrations that support everything friendly for Mother Earth.

