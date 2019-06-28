Rochesterfest Growth

Clear
Can Rochesterfest keep up with the growth of Rochester?

Posted: Jun 28, 2019 6:56 PM
Posted By: Raquel Hellman

ROCHESTER, Minn. - 

"My mom and I just had some doctors appointments so we just thought it'd be fun to come out here and hang out, have a mother-daughter day. And get some cheese curds," said McKendry Kennedy.

This mother-daughter duo came all the way from Adams for the fun and the food.

"I'll go anywhere for food," said Kennedy.

And they're not alone. Whether it's just for a bite to eat, or for an all-day adventure, thousands of people are coming out to Rochesterfest this week.

With Destination Medical Center, the plan to make Rochester a global health care hub, the city is expected to grow dramatically. So can Rochesterfest keep up? The event's director says he's not worried.

"So coming to this park kind of gave us a chance for a rebirth," said Rochesterfest director Brent Ackerman. 

5 years ago, the Mayo Civic Center expansion forced Rochesterfest to move from downtown to Soldiers Field Park. It's a change that's turned out to be a blessing.

"I don't think we'll ever have so many that we can't accommodate them. That's the beauty of Soldiers Field Park," Ackerman said.

How is he so sure? He says the proof is in the past..

"If you go back to when this park was dedicated in 1934-1935, they had 100,000 people down here when President Roosevelt came down. So, the sky's the limit," Ackerman said.

