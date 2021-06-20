Rochesterfest Executive Director Brandon Helgeson shares weather preparations for the events.

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Sunday's severe weather has disrupted the second day of Rochesterfest but organizers are prepared for those type of situations.

its executive director Brandon Helgeson tells KIMT News 3 Sunday's events are a play-it-by-ear situation. He gets updates from emergency services to determine whether scheduled activities should be canceled or postponed.

"The weather gets in the way if it's dangerous for people to be out here. Otherwise, if it sprinkles and stuff like that we keep going."

Tonight's outdoor movie at Soldier's Field Park is canceled. Helgeson urges everyone who plans to attend Rochesterfest to check social media for the most timely updates on anything regarding weather.