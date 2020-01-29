Clear
Rochesterfest "2020: New Experiences for Everyone" less than 5 months away

Entries are open for this year's Rochesterfest button-designing contest.

Posted: Jan 29, 2020 5:43 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - On Wednesday, Judy Braatz was named the chair of the 38th annual Rochesterfest. She grew up in Stewartville and has lived in Rochester all of her adult life.

Braatz chose the theme "2020: New Experiences for Everyone" as the theme for this year's festivities.

"I wanted it to be inclusive, first of all, and second of all, I think coming to Rochesterfest, because of the variety of activities, it is an experience," says Braatz.

Entries are open for this year's Rochesterfest button-designing contest. Entries must be submitted by February 28th. The winner will take home $500.

