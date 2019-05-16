Clear

RochesterFest button design winner

This years theme is called "A Magical Time"

Posted: May. 14, 2019 10:23 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

ROCHESTER, Minn.-This years RochesterFest theme is looking to bring a little magic to the med-city.

“You don't really associate magical with Rochester. You do associate medical with Rochester but not magical,” said William Khammanh.

This morning William Khammanh helped to kick off the popular summer festival with his winning button design.
With this years theme being “A Magical Time,” Khammanh tells us he wanted to make the iconic corn tower look like it was straight from a fairy tell.
The buttons are five-dollars and the proceeds will support the festival.
RochesterFest is coming up soon, June 22 through the 30th with the majority of events at Soldiers Field Park.

