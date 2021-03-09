Rochester works towards homelessness solutions during annual conference

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Minnesota Coalition for the Homeless is looking at how communities are handling the COVID-19 pandemic when it comes to finding solutions to combat homelessness across the state.

It's part of a three day 'Homeless on the Hill' virtual press conference.

Rochester Mayor Kim Norton participated in the event. She says the city is working on creative solutions by offering diverse solutions like the Southeast Regional Crisis Center that's currently being built in Olmsted County.

The center will provide mental health services that will, in part, serve the homeless population.

Norton says the city has also offered temporary locations for shelters during the pandemic such as the Mayo Civic Center and currently offers a day center located at the former Silver Lake Fire Station. However, that funding expires on May 15th.

Norton says that highlights the need for a permanent and reliable location.

She said what's necessary is, "a place for people to go to get the support they need and so our county knows where to find people who need the services. Because when everyone is dispersed throughout the community how can anyone find them to offer what is available?"

Norton does say she's been actively lobbying at the state capitol for funding tht includes the day center.