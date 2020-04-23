Rochester works to help businesses through COVID-19 crisis, looks to the future

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Small businesses have arguably taken the biggest low from the coronavirus pandemic’s eonomic fallout.

On Thursday Gov. Tim Walz announced he will allow some businesses to start reopening but there are still many left shuttered.

In the fourth installment of ‘AFTER THE OUTBREAK – Reopening Rochester’ KIMT News 3 is learning what plans are in place to get local restaurants and shops back on their feet when Rochester reopens.

Small business owner Annalissa Johnson knows firsthand how devastating the pandemic has been for businesses.

Johnson said her own small enterprise was, “projected to have the best year ever in terms of the business being, you know, being the best year we’ve ever had - to not being able to pay the rent.”

Johnson owns Good Dog Camp, a dog training service and dog daycare, in Rochester.

She tells KIMT News 3 she not only lost two-thirds of her business but was forced to let go of three of her four employees.

Holding back tears Johnson explained, “I think that’s the hardest part; it’s having those people who rely on you, it’s not being able to help them.”

Johnson is, of course, not alone. KIMT News 3 spoke to Pappy’s Place in Rochester on the day Gov. Walz announced bars and restaurants would have to close for dine-in serve more than a month ago.

Owner Shelia Pappas said during that time, "hopefully us small businesses will survive this. This is going to impact so many of us" “

Since then government assistance has become available for business owners. And, as we told you in last night’s installment of this 5-part series the city of Rochester has commissioned an economic stability team.

The team's goal is to help businesses understand what loans are available, how to use them, and how to maximize them.

The Rochester Chamber of Commerce is part of that team.

President Kathleen Harrington, said, “ Really communicating to our members the opportunities that the city is putting together to support local business and residents.”

Harrington urged any business owner who has applied for a Paycheck Protection Program loan and were denied, shouldn’t give up.

“Try again and if you didn’t apply because you don’t have a relationship with a banker - get one now,” Harrington stressed.

She believes small Rochester businesses will be able to apply for PPP loans once again possibly as soon as this weekend.

The owners of Casablanca say when they tried applying for the original $349 billion in PPP loans the funds had already ran dry.

Owner Amber Bojji recalled the moment saying, “Our bank contacted us and we saw it on the news and it said ‘PPP funds - ran out’”

Bojji says she’s like to see more direction from the city about their options especially as they struggle to keep doors open.

“I’m scared, my husband’s scared,” said Bojji. “We don’t know what the outcome will be.”

The city’s economic stability team also announced on Thursday it will start hosting informative webinars called ‘Path Forward’ which are open to the public.

Those will occur on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 2pm over the next several weeks. Each session will be an hour long and the chamber says they will be taught by subject matter experts as well as provide a chance for Q&A.

The first webinar will take place on Tuesday, April 28, and will focus on reopening businesses safely.

Registration and more information is available here.

The chamber has also been looking ahead to educate businesses on health and safety regulations for when Rochester does start to reopen.

Harrington added, “We want to make sure they have the resources to stabilize their businesses at this time and be prepared for what’s to come when we’re allowed to reopen the economy and get on, God willing, the road to recovery.”

The economic stability team is working to provide guidelines for when employers before that happens. The team will be taking direction on those regulations from state and federal officials.