Rochester works to get community input on police department policies

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester city leaders are working to get community input to make the police department as transparent and accountable as possible.

The move comes as we’ve seen Black Lives Matter protests throughout the city and across the country calling for reforms to combat police violence and systemic racism within law enforcement.

Mayor Kim Norton says she signed a Commit to Action pledge through the Obama Foundation.

The pledge has four key components:

1. REVIEW your police use of force policies.

2. ENGAGE your communities by including a diverse range of input, experiences, and stories in your review.

3. REPORT the findings of your review to your community and seek feedback.

4. REFORM your community’s police use of force policies.

Norton says it is vital to have community input to enact change.

“This is advocating as a citizen for the very best police force you can have, the very best training for the officers that are hired to have and asking citizens to not only be part of setting policy but also making sure we adhere to them,” she said.

A community based Police Oversight Policy Committee will begin reviewing the department next Tuesday.

The public is invited to watch the review process online.