Rochester woman with serious injuries after Monday 2-vehicle crash

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 55-year-old Rochester woman suffered serious injuries after a multi-vehicle crash on Broadway Ave.
Vicki Jacobson was driving a Honda CRV east on 37th St. and proceeded through the red light when she was struck by a pickup, driven by 26-year-old Jared Wroblewski, of Rochester, who was on Broadway Ave.
Jacobson suffered serious injuries.
There was no indication of alcohol involved.
