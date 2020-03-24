Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Rochester woman with serious injuries after Monday 2-vehicle crash

There was no indication of alcohol involved.

Posted: Mar 24, 2020 10:21 AM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 55-year-old Rochester woman suffered serious injuries after a multi-vehicle crash on Broadway Ave.

Vicki Jacobson was driving a Honda CRV east on 37th St. and proceeded through the red light when she was struck by a pickup, driven by 26-year-old Jared Wroblewski, of Rochester, who was on Broadway Ave.

Jacobson suffered serious injuries.

There was no indication of alcohol involved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 36°
Albert Lea
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 39°
Austin
Broken Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 40°
Charles City
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 31°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 37°
Rain and clouds this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's daybreak Forecast - Tuesday

Image

Channel One Bank packing emergency boxes

Image

Supporting local restaurants during Coronavirus pandemic

Image

Sean Weather 3/23 2

Image

Minnesota swimmer keeps reality in perspective

Image

Rochester making moves to help homeless population

Image

Unemployment in Iowa

Image

Investors stay focused on your plan

Image

Parks and Rec Events canceled

Image

Med City FC season in jeopardy

Community Events