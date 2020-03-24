Rochester woman with serious injuries after Monday 2-vehicle crash

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 55-year-old Rochester woman suffered serious injuries after a multi-vehicle crash on Broadway Ave.

Vicki Jacobson was driving a Honda CRV east on 37th St. and proceeded through the red light when she was struck by a pickup, driven by 26-year-old Jared Wroblewski, of Rochester, who was on Broadway Ave.

Jacobson suffered serious injuries.

There was no indication of alcohol involved.