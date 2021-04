ROCHESTER, Minn. - A woman wanted since February for felony drug crimes was taken into custody Wednesday after a search warrant was executed.

Marina Garza, 34, of Rochester, was wanted in February in Wabasha County and then a warrant was issued in March in Olmsted County for additional felony drug crimes.

She was arrested when she opened the door during the search warrant at 509 2nd St. NW Apt. 2.

More than 10 grams of meth was located when she was arrested.