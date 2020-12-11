Rochester woman to stand trial over late night chase

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A woman arrested after a late night car chase is pleading not guilty.

Cassandra Danielle Jessel, 22 of Rochester, is charged with theft of a motor vehicle and fleeing a peace officer. No trial date has been set due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Jessel was arrested on July 17 after Rochester police say she was seen around 3 am driving a pickup truck on the curb and then swerving into oncoming traffic. Jessel is accused of trying to avoid a traffic stop before getting tuck in a ditch.

Authorities say no drugs or alcohol were involved in this incident.