Rochester woman takes plea deal over June 2020 disturbance

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Gunfire that led to two arrests has now produced a guilty plea.

Jesse Lee Tuttle, 32 of Rochester, pleaded guilty Thursday to fifth-degree controlled substance crime. Tuttle’s sentencing is set for October 25.

Tuttle was arrested with Seth Grant Huntington, 35 of Rochester, on June 23, 2020. Rochester police say they received a report of gunfire in the 1500 block of 4th Avenue SE. Officers say Tuttle went to confront Huntington at an apartment and began to break his window. Witnesses say Huntington came out with a gun, tripped, and accidentally fired. Investigators say Tuttle then departed in a stolen vehicle.

Huntington was charged with possession of a firearm after conviction for a crime of violence and fifth-degree drug possession. He has not entered a plea and a warrant was issued for his arrest in July 2020. Huntington remains at large.