Rochester woman suffers severe injuries after 2-vehicle accident

A woman was seriously injured and two others were injured Wednesday following a two-vehicle accident in Rochester.

Posted: Nov 5, 2020 8:44 AM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A woman was seriously injured and two others were injured Wednesday following a two-vehicle accident in Rochester.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at 12:42 p.m. at 48th St. NE and N. Broadway Ave.

A 2020 GMC Acadia, driven by 65-year-old Patricia Zummach, of Rochester, was southbound and tried to get through a changing yellow to ride light while going 70 miles per hour.

She t-boned a vehicle driven by Sheila Franck, 51, of Rochester. Franck suffered severe injuries.

A passenger in her vehicle, 52-year-old Eric Franck, suffered minor injuries.

