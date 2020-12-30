Rochester woman sentenced on drug charges three years after her arrests

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A woman who once faced seven drug felonies is sentenced to probation over three years after her arrests.

Jennifer Nou, 32 of Rochester, was ordered Wednesday to spend three years on supervised probation and perform 100 hours of community work service.



She was originally arrested in 2017 for drug busts on September 26 and December 20. Nou eventually pleaded guilty to one count of 2nd degree drug possession. Two counts of 2nd degree drug sales, aiding and abetting 1st degree sale of cocaine, 2nd degree drug possession, 2nd degree sale of drugs in a park zone, aiding and abetting 2nd degree drug sale in a park, 3rd degree aiding and abetting the sale of heroin, 5th degree aiding and abetting sale of Xanax, and possession of a firearm by a drug user were dismissed.

Nou and Kyle Peterson were both arrested after Rochester police said they found large amounts of cocaine, marijuana, some heroin, a number of pills, and a loaded handgun in September. The two were arrested again after Rochester police said they found cocaine, marijuana, over 200 pills, around a gram of ecstasy, more than $12,000 in cash, and a shotgun in a storage locker in December.

Peterson previously pleaded guilty to 1st degree sale of cocaine and possession of a firearm by a drug user and received was sentenced to five years and five months in prison.