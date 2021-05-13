Rochester woman sentenced for vandalism and truck theft

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A woman is sentenced for stealing a truck and vandalizing a vending machine.

Cassandra Danielle Jessel, 22 of Rochester, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor theft and felony first-degree damage to property. She’s been given 53 days in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center and five years of supervised probation.

Jessel was first arrested on July 17, 2020, after a late night chase with police. The pursuit ended when the stolen truck Jessel was driving got stuck in a ditch.

She was then arrested again in April and accused of damaging a vending machine at a Rochester business. Investigators say Jessel broke the machine while stealing $15.