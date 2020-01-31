Rochester woman sentenced for thumb-biting

ROCHESTER, Minn. – An Olmsted County woman is sentenced for biting off the tip of a man’s thumb.
Edith Antoinette Merrell, 27 of Rochester, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor domestic assault on Friday. A charge of 2nd degree assault was dismissed as part of a plea deal.
Rochester police say they were called to Essex Place Apartments in June 2019 and found Merrell and a 39-year-old man with an injured thumb. Witnesses told police that Merrell bit the man in the thumb and was swinging a knife around.
She’s been given one year of supervised probation and must pay a $300 victim assistance fee.
