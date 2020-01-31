Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Rochester woman sentenced for thumb-biting

Edith Merrell
Edith Merrell

Arrested after domestic disturbance at Essex Place Apartments.

Posted: Jan 31, 2020 3:50 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – An Olmsted County woman is sentenced for biting off the tip of a man’s thumb.

Edith Antoinette Merrell, 27 of Rochester, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor domestic assault on Friday. A charge of 2nd degree assault was dismissed as part of a plea deal.

Rochester police say they were called to Essex Place Apartments in June 2019 and found Merrell and a 39-year-old man with an injured thumb. Witnesses told police that Merrell bit the man in the thumb and was swinging a knife around.

She’s been given one year of supervised probation and must pay a $300 victim assistance fee.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 23°
Albert Lea
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 24°
Austin
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 34°
Charles City
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 24°
Rochester
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 22°
Wintry mix & snow possible for Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday

Image

Number of children in foster care declines

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Friday Snow Latest

Image

John Andretti dies at 56

Image

Grizzlies set to host 'Pink the Rink' game on Saturday

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/30

Image

Checking in with the Ronnenbergs

Image

Winter Dance Party kicks off

Image

Sports betting this weekend

Image

Sharing the story of survival

Community Events