ROCHESTER, Minn. – Stealing from a storage facility means probation for an Olmsted County woman.

Shannon Machel Deheve, 41 of Rochester, was sentenced Monday to five years of supervised probation and ordered to perform 50 hours of community work service.

Deheve pleaded guilty in October to 3rd degree burglary. Law enforcement says she broke into units at CubeSmart Self Storage in Rochester on July 14.