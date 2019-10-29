Rochester woman sentenced for stolen vehicle

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A woman caught driving a stolen car is sentenced to five years of supervised probation.

Misty Dawn Wenthold, 31 of Rochester, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of stolen property. She was arrested on August 13 after an Olmsted County sheriff’s deputy pulled her over in the 3000 block of Silver Creek Road SE and found her license plate was for a vehicle reported stolen out of Winona County.

Charges of driving after revocation and 5th degree drug possession have been dismissed.