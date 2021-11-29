Rochester woman sentenced for stealing from her disabled daughter

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A woman has now been sentenced for stealing over $50,000 from her disabled daughter.

Pamela Jean Fischer, 67 of Rochester, pleaded guilty to one count of felony financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says Fischer’s adult daughter was living in a care center due to mental and physical infirmities when Fischer began stealing money out of her daughter’s bank account. Investigators say the thefts began in November 2016 and continued for at least a couple of years.

Fischer was sentenced Monday to 10 years of supervised probation and ordered to pay $59,900 in restitution.